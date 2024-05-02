CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $258.96.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CYBR shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered CyberArk Software from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

CYBR stock opened at $237.16 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $120.11 and a 1-year high of $283.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.39 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.34 and its 200-day moving average is $225.39.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 553,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 226.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 295,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,434,000 after purchasing an additional 205,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

