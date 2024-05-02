Financial Contrast: Fisker (FSRN) and Its Peers

Fisker (NYSE:FSRN – Get Free Report) is one of 68 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Fisker to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fisker and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker $272.89 million -$939.95 million -0.02 Fisker Competitors $849.10 billion $2.43 billion -6.55

Fisker’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker -278.72% -161.43% -23.26% Fisker Competitors -150.59% -25.89% -9.13%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Fisker and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

33.6% of Fisker shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Fisker shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Fisker and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 0 0 0 0 N/A Fisker Competitors 961 2495 3378 151 2.39

As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 10.17%. Given Fisker’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fisker has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Fisker has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker’s competitors have a beta of 3.54, meaning that their average stock price is 254% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fisker competitors beat Fisker on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

