Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Orion Energy Systems Price Performance

Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. Orion Energy Systems has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $28.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 21.44% and a negative return on equity of 57.56%. The business had revenue of $25.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Orion Energy Systems by 130.5% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 31,678 shares during the period. 52.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

