Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Receives $71.59 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.50.

FIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,093.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 51.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,010,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,719 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $1,244,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.5% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 215,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,890,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 77.4% during the third quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 173,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $1,076,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIS stock opened at $67.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.29. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $74.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

