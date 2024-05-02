Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Owen LaRue LLC

Owen LaRue LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 5.9% of Owen LaRue LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Owen LaRue LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Robbins Farley grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.6% during the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 18,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 82.1% in the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 72,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,076,000 after acquiring an additional 32,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.23 on Wednesday, reaching $422.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,138,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,515,309. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $436.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.54. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $315.11 and a twelve month high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.