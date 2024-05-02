Comparing flyExclusive (NYSE:FLYX) & Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM)

flyExclusive (NYSE:FLYX – Get Free Report) and Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.0% of flyExclusive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of Surf Air Mobility shares are held by institutional investors. 57.1% of flyExclusive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares flyExclusive and Surf Air Mobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets flyExclusive N/A -6.50% 0.74% Surf Air Mobility N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio flyExclusive N/A N/A $3.67 million N/A N/A Surf Air Mobility $60.51 million 0.59 -$250.70 million N/A N/A

This table compares flyExclusive and Surf Air Mobility’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

flyExclusive has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Surf Air Mobility.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for flyExclusive and Surf Air Mobility, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score flyExclusive 0 1 0 0 2.00 Surf Air Mobility 0 0 4 0 3.00

flyExclusive currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 100.45%. Surf Air Mobility has a consensus target price of $3.28, indicating a potential upside of 661.02%. Given Surf Air Mobility’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Surf Air Mobility is more favorable than flyExclusive.

Summary

Surf Air Mobility beats flyExclusive on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About flyExclusive

flyExclusive, Inc. owns and operates private jets in North America, the Caribbean, Central America, South America, and Europe. The company also offers jet charter services; ownership and leaseback programs for aircraft buyers; and aircraft maintenance, repair, interior, and paint services. In addition, it provides jet cards, and interiors and exterior refurbishment services. The company is headquartered in Kinston, North Carolina. flyExclusive, Inc. is a subsidiary of LGM Enterprises, LLC.

About Surf Air Mobility

Surf Air Mobility Inc. operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. The company offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties. Surf Air Mobility Inc. is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

