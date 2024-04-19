Insider Selling: Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) COO Sells $36,213.74 in Stock

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $36,213.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 978,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,155,854.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Enovix Price Performance

Shares of Enovix stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. Enovix Co. has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.29.

Get Enovix alerts:

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 77.74% and a negative net margin of 2,800.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on ENVX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ENVX

Institutional Trading of Enovix

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 9.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,415,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,508 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Enovix by 73.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 394,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 167,647 shares during the period. Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enovix during the fourth quarter worth $1,687,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Enovix during the third quarter valued at $3,745,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix in the third quarter valued at $1,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

About Enovix

(Get Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.