Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Senior Officer Acquires C$59,713.50 in Stock

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ian C. Hantke purchased 4,200 shares of Freehold Royalties stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$14.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,713.50.

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock opened at C$14.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. Freehold Royalties Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$12.66 and a 52-week high of C$15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.13.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of C$80.06 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Freehold Royalties Ltd. will post 0.7581169 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FRU shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.64.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

