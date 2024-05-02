Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) PT Raised to C$13.50

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target lifted by Desjardins from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. CIBC lifted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.73.

Shares of Advantage Energy stock opened at C$10.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.51. The stock has a market cap of C$1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74. Advantage Energy has a 12 month low of C$6.79 and a 12 month high of C$11.14.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$139.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$132.00 million. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 19.94%. Research analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 0.5298117 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Larry Festival bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.95 per share, with a total value of C$398,000.00. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

