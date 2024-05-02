StockNews.com Downgrades Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) to Hold

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Down 0.0 %

SBS opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.23. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $17.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 56,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

