StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intellicheck

Intellicheck Price Performance

Shares of IDN opened at $3.25 on Monday. Intellicheck has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $4.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.12. The stock has a market cap of $63.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Intellicheck will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellicheck

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDN. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Intellicheck by 12.8% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 96,439 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 158,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 13,333 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intellicheck

(Get Free Report)

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.