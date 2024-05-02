National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on National Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of National Bank in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of National Bank from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.63.

National Bank Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE NBHC opened at $33.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.17. National Bank has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $38.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.84.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.98 million. National Bank had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 11.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Bank will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of National Bank by 2,352.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in National Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in National Bank by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in National Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

