S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Certuity LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 20,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,039,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,298,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in S&P Global by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.1 %

SPGI stock opened at $415.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $340.49 and a twelve month high of $461.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $423.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $418.78. The stock has a market cap of $130.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.60.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

