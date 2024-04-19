Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Receives $18.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Separately, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Neste Oyj from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of Neste Oyj stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. Neste Oyj has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $24.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3261 per share. This is a boost from Neste Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Neste Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.88%.

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland, and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable solvents, and feedstock for bioplastics to wholesale markets.

