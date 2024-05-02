Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) to Issue GBX 2.27 Dividend

Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Marwyn Value Investors Price Performance

Shares of MVI stock opened at GBX 96.30 ($1.21) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Marwyn Value Investors has a fifty-two week low of GBX 76 ($0.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 97 ($1.22). The firm has a market cap of £54.68 million, a P/E ratio of 4,815.00 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 90.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 85.23.

Get Marwyn Value Investors alerts:

About Marwyn Value Investors

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

Receive News & Ratings for Marwyn Value Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marwyn Value Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.