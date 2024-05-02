Essex Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,374 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF stock opened at $43.96 on Thursday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $36.94 and a one year high of $45.42. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.28.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.