Triumph Capital Management Invests $266,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAUG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 126.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,097,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,087,000 after buying an additional 613,014 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 170.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 239,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,429,000 after buying an additional 150,830 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth approximately $322,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 152.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 230,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,144,000 after buying an additional 138,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth approximately $794,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of PAUG stock opened at $34.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day moving average is $33.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.75 million, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.61.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

