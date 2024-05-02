Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Gibson Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.63.

Gibson Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

GEI stock opened at C$22.11 on Thursday. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$18.45 and a twelve month high of C$23.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.44.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.08). Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of C$2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.33 billion.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 55,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.72, for a total value of C$1,268,298.56. In other Gibson Energy news, Director Khalid Muslih purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.63 per share, with a total value of C$116,410.00. Also, Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 55,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.72, for a total transaction of C$1,268,298.56. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Gibson Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is currently 116.31%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

