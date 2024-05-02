Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 199 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PKW opened at $101.80 on Thursday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $81.93 and a 1-year high of $108.33. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.32.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.3103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

