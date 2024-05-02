Ascential (LON:ASCL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $321.89

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 321.89 ($4.04) and last traded at GBX 313.60 ($3.94), with a volume of 2412388 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 311.20 ($3.91).

Ascential Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31,120.00, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 306.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 289.43.

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Marketing and Financial Technology.

