Ninety One UK Ltd Has $44.24 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $44,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.7% during the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.92.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $172.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $236.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.42. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

