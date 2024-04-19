Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNC. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNC. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

NYSE:CNC opened at $73.75 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $81.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

