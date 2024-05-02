H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Gap Down to $39.42

Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.42, but opened at $37.71. H World Group shares last traded at $37.62, with a volume of 382,966 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on HTHT shares. CLSA assumed coverage on H World Group in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on H World Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of H World Group in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of H World Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of H World Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Get H World Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on H World Group

H World Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. H World Group had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that H World Group Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H World Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in H World Group during the third quarter valued at $72,809,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of H World Group during the 4th quarter worth $46,460,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in H World Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,389,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,888 shares during the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in H World Group by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,360,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,656,000 after acquiring an additional 714,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeal Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in H World Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.