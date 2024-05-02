iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on May 7th

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1541 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares USD Green Bond ETF stock opened at $45.87 on Thursday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.18 and a 52 week high of $47.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.25.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

