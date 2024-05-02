US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (UTRE) to Issue Dividend of $0.17 on May 3rd

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, May 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.
US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Stock Performance
Shares of UTRE stock opened at $48.29 on Thursday. US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF has a 12-month low of $48.22 and a 12-month high of $50.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.73 and its 200 day moving average is $48.93.
US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Company Profile
