iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,498 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. owned about 0.05% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 67,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $13.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.06. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $19.91.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

