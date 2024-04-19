Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 965.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,977 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $75.31 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

