Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 62.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 205.1% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.15.

Carrier Global Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $53.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.41 and a 200 day moving average of $54.75. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The stock has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

