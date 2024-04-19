iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Bought by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 321,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,743,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 651,403 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGD opened at $76.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.19. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $80.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

