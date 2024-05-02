APA (NASDAQ:APA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 62.64%. APA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS.

NASDAQ APA traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $29.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,615,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,740,327. APA has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 3.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.58 and a 200-day moving average of $34.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.05.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

