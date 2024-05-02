Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) Declares GBX 1.51 Dividend

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.51 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Witan Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Witan Investment Trust stock traded up GBX 1.55 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 257.55 ($3.24). 552,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,421. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 246.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 235.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 914.29 and a beta of 0.74. Witan Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 209 ($2.63) and a one year high of GBX 257.55 ($3.24). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.35.

Witan Investment Trust Company Profile

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

