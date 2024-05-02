Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) Declares GBX 1.51 Dividend

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.51 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of Witan Investment Trust stock traded up GBX 1.55 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 257.55 ($3.24). 552,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,421. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 246.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 235.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 914.29 and a beta of 0.74. Witan Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 209 ($2.63) and a one year high of GBX 257.55 ($3.24). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.35.
