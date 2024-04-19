Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC Lowers Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC decreased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 61.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 333,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,846,000 after purchasing an additional 126,517 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 839,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,204,000 after purchasing an additional 17,807 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 224.3% in the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.38.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI stock opened at $339.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.04. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.64 and a 12-month high of $355.39. The company has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.48%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

