Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC Sells 412 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC decreased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.81.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR opened at $236.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.12. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.77 and a 1 year high of $260.57. The stock has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total transaction of $9,006,458.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,286. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total transaction of $9,006,458.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,286. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total transaction of $1,450,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.