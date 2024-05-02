Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Has $362,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,425,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,002,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12,660.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,053,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,184 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,883,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,673.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,032,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,479,000 after purchasing an additional 973,991 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $79.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.58. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $84.33. The stock has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

