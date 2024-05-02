John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Shares Sold by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. lessened its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,436 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co. owned approximately 0.17% of John Wiley & Sons worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 5,897.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth $89,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WLY opened at $37.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.54. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $40.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.55.

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $460.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.60 million. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a positive return on equity of 18.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is currently -48.61%.

In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Jay Flynn sold 6,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $237,345.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at $313,238.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

