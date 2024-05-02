McIlrath & Eck LLC Sells 100,835 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

McIlrath & Eck LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 98.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100,835 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 19,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 20,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.73. 10,566,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,764,557. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.77 and its 200-day moving average is $39.58.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

