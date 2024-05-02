Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Boosts Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. owned approximately 0.27% of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 321.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 57,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 43,897 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 1.9% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.57% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,472. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.10. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

