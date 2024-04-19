Cambridge Trust Co. Has $514,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,592,000 after buying an additional 350,950 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,750,000 after acquiring an additional 150,564 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,417,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,363,000 after acquiring an additional 44,928 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,117,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,113,000 after acquiring an additional 29,966 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $329.90 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $242.98 and a 52-week high of $348.88. The stock has a market cap of $113.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $339.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.75.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.