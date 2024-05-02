Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Short Interest Update

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the March 31st total of 7,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days. Currently, 13.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on DK shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.56.

Get Delek US alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Delek US

Delek US Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE DK opened at $26.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Delek US has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $33.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.43.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.18). Delek US had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Delek US’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Delek US will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 445.45%.

Insider Transactions at Delek US

In other Delek US news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $60,505.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,976 shares of company stock valued at $141,243 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Delek US by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,139,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,790,000 after buying an additional 59,537 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Delek US by 510.1% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,747,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,971 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Delek US by 2,421.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 937,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,195,000 after purchasing an additional 900,600 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Delek US by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 777,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,061,000 after purchasing an additional 23,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Delek US by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 719,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,436,000 after purchasing an additional 24,695 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.