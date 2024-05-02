Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Has $216,000 Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,618 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Medtronic by 9.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,777,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,863,229,000 after buying an additional 1,994,123 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,392,467 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,954,000 after purchasing an additional 508,205 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,622,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,067,493,000 after purchasing an additional 285,819 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,988,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $843,979,000 after purchasing an additional 79,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,297,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $806,883,000 after purchasing an additional 649,367 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,178,815. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.90%.

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.91.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

