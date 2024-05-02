FFT Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,195 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 28.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,664,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,110,000 after buying an additional 806,728 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,937,000. XY Capital Ltd raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 235.2% during the third quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 1,119,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,504,000 after purchasing an additional 785,552 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,060,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,900,000 after purchasing an additional 773,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 358.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 914,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after purchasing an additional 714,587 shares in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MUFG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.01. 104,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,979,548. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.25. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $11.22. The company has a market cap of $123.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.62.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

