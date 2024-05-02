Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The mining company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13, reports. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $246.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.25 million.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BVN opened at $16.60 on Thursday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.50.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0726 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BVN. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 249.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BVN. StockNews.com raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.