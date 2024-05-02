5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports.
5E Advanced Materials Trading Up 4.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FEAM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.20. 21,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,660. 5E Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $4.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.38.
5E Advanced Materials Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than 5E Advanced Materials
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for 5E Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5E Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.