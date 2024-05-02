5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports.

5E Advanced Materials Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FEAM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.20. 21,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,660. 5E Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $4.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Get 5E Advanced Materials alerts:

5E Advanced Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for 5E Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5E Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.