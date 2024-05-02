iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1466 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:SLQD opened at $48.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.83. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.65 and a 1-year high of $49.41.
