iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0729 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSB opened at $24.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.25. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60.

About iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

