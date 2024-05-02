iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0729 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SUSB opened at $24.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.25. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60.
About iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF
