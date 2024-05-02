Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (BKOR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on June 7th

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Oak Ridge Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Stock Performance

BKOR stock opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.33. Oak Ridge Financial Services has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $18.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.60.

Get Oak Ridge Financial Services alerts:

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.41 million during the quarter.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Company Profile

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.