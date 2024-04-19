Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Trading Down 3.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) shares dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $45.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America traded as low as $34.15 and last traded at $34.68. Approximately 95,566,094 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the average daily volume of 35,278,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.95.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BAC. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after acquiring an additional 192,989,515 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,734,407,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 360.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 37,290,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,514,000 after acquiring an additional 29,198,846 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 97.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,290,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,538,000 after acquiring an additional 20,362,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $282.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

