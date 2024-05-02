Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $630,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,659,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,271,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,505 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 53,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 26,503 shares during the period. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $367,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DFUV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.79. The company had a trading volume of 36,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,587. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.