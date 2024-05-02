Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.44.

EXC opened at $37.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $43.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.04. The company has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

