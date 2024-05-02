Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Rating Increased to Sector Outperform at CIBC

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.
Bombardier Stock Performance
Shares of BDRBF stock traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,903. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.46. Bombardier has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $51.05.
About Bombardier
